Hottest Days Of The Year Arrive This Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: HOT! Highs in the mid 90s. We have hit 96 degrees once this year which was our hottest temperature. I am forecasting 96 again.

Wednesday: Sunny and not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Likely the hottest day of the year with highs possibly reaching 100.

Tropics:

There is a lot going on, but no threats to the Carolinas at this time. Tap here for the latest.