Hot and Humid Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Heat continues today

Slight ‘cool down’ w/ cold front for Wednesday

Hottest temps of the summer arrive Friday

Rain/Storms this Weekend

Cooling down by Sunday Discussion:

The ridge of high pressure will continue push temps into the mid 90s today. A backdoor cold front will sneak into the region overnight. This will lead to a slight drop in temps back toward seasonable highs on Wednesday. Cooler start Thursday morning w/ temps in the mid to upper 60s. However, the heat will push temps back into the low to mid 90s as the front lifts across the area. Hottest temps of the season arrive Friday with highs near 100 across the region. A strong cold front moves in Saturday bringing rain and storms to the area. Highs will be a few degrees below average — into the mid 80s beginning Sunday and through the early part of the next week.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm warnings in effect for the Southern Texas Coast. Some strengthening is expected before moving inland by midday.

Expect 3-5″ of rain w/ isolated amounts up to 7″ across parts of Southern Texas. Isolated flash flooding possible. 1-3′ of storm surge.

Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean

Franklin will turn toward the north today moving over Hispaniola Wednesday.

5-10″ of rain with up to 15″ isolated amounts across Hispaniola will lead to widespread flooding and landslides. 4-6″ expected for Puerto Rico.

This storm will weaken moving over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. However, it is forecast to strengthen over open, warm waters of the Atlantic into a hurricane by this weekend.

Other Areas:

Gert is a tropical depression and will become a remnant low later today. Two other areas to watch in the Central and Eastern Atlantic in the next 5-7 days with low and medium chances of development.