HOLLYWOOD, CA– Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed that a typo in a text message inspired her daughter’s name. The daughter’s name is Loetta. Rumer was texting back and forth with her husband. She says he sent a text message with a typo in the name Loretta. He left out the “R, so the name read Loetta. Rumer fell in love with the name. She also thought it could work for a boy or a girl.