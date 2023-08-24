Record Breaking Temps Possible Friday

AM Headlines:

Heating Back Up to the mid 90s

Isolated storm chances possible during the PM

Record breaking heat Friday

Cold front tracks through late in the weekend

Unsettled w/ cooler temps next week Discussion:

Heat will build today with highs back in the mid 90s this afternoon. Watching for some storms across the Ohio Valley that could hold together as they dive south this afternoon and evening. Isolated storm chances from the mountains into the I-40 stretch from mid-afternoon through early evening. Tomorrow will be sunny and hot with record breaking temps likely. Highs will race to the upper 90s. The record for Charlotte was 98 set back in 1943. Feels like temps will top 105+, so we will likely see heat advisories issued for the region. Temps will remain hot Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s (the record is 100 set back in 1954). A cold front will drop through the region late in the weekend with scattered storms developing late Saturday. Better rain and storm chances come into play with the front Sunday as highs reach the low 90s. Cooler and unsettled next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s. On and off rain and storm chances will linger due to a stalled front near the region.

Tropics Update:

TS Franklin is located west of Turks and Caicos. Although it is battling some moderate shear, it will reorganize as it moves into the warm and open waters of the Atlantic. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday evening. A ridge will help keep the storm away from the east coast, but indirect impacts could be possible including a strong rip current risk beginning this weekend.