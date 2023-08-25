Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Mountain Island Lake

1/4

The Latest:

The body of the missing swimmer has been located, according to CMPD. The body was located approximately a half mile from where witnesses reported the swimmer missing on Mountain Island Lake.

Police say the family of the victim has been notified. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

UPDATE as of 7:40PM Thursday:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Huntersville Fire Department says it has terminated its search on Mountain Island Lake. The department tweeted, “Unfortunately we were unable to locate the missing swimmer. Fire/Rescue crews exhausted all tools & options, but were unsuccessful.”

The fire department says the case has now been turned over to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Original story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews are still searching for a missing swimmer near Mountain Island Lake in northwest Charlotte. The search began Wednesday around 4pm. A witness says they saw the person go under and never resurface. Crews are focusing their search near the North Kayak Access. We are told it is a no swimming area.

Multiple agencies responded to that scene, including CMPD and the Huntersville Fire Department. Rescue crews are using sonar technology to find the missing person. “We’re just working really hard to get a last known point. And also do some sonar sweeps with the hopes that we can locate this person,” says Bill Suthard with the Huntersville Fire Dept.

On Thursday, crews resumed their search before 10AM. The HFD tweeted, “Our focus will solely be a water search in a cove in Latta Plantation. The North Kayak Access will remain closed while we’re on scene.” They ask that people please do not visit the North Kayak Access area until their search is complete.