CONCORD – A vigil was held in Concord Friday night for the three children who died in a Concord house fire on Sunday.

The community honored 16-year-old Daniella, 15-year-old Stephen, and 11-year-old Emmanuelle Keuviakoe, with the help of several pastors and community leaders.

To support the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.