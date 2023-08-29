Hurricane Idalia Continues to Strengthen Ahead of Landfall Wednesday

1/11

The Hurricane Hunters have found that Idalia is continuing to strengthen. As of the 8am update from the National Hurricane Center, Idalia now has sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. The central pressure has dropped to 977 mb.

Although the track of the storm from the National Hurricane Center has shifted a little further to the west, it is still slightly east of model consensus. Impacts remain the same with life threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts the greatest threats across Northern Florida, Southern Georgia and the Carolina Coast.

Idalia will rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours. It will strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane off the northern gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning. The track has shifted a little further to the north and west but continues to eye the Big Bend region of Florida Wednesday morning.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from the northern Florida Gulf Coast to the middle of Longboat Key. Hurricane conditions will begin late today into early Wednesday for those under the hurricane warnings with tropical storm conditions beginning today. Tropical Storm Watches now extend along the South Carolina coast as far north as the South Santee River. Tropical Storm conditions will begin across East Florida and for the Carolina Coast on Wednesday.

Life-threatening storm surge will be one of the greatest threats of this storm. Storm surge of 8-12 feet will be possible along the Big Bend Region of Florida with 2-4 feet of storm surge along the South Carolina coast.

Flash flooding will also be a big concern across the southeast. Flash flooding could be significant and is expected across portions of Florida and Southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday. The threat of flash flooding will extend across the Coastal Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals of 4-8″ will be possible from the Florida Panhandle to Southern Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas. Isolated totals up to 12″ will be possible across North Florida.

Although the main impacts will be felt across the Carolina coast, local conditions will begin to get breezy Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the pressure gradient tightens with high pressure over the midwest and Idalia inching up the Carolina coast. Some of the outer rain bands could bring up to an additional inch to two inches of rain for areas south and east of I-85.

Stay up to date with the latest on Hurricane Idalia and the tropics by downloading the WCCB Weather App.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 5AM 8/29

As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Idalia has strengthed into a category 1 hurricane. It is the 3rd hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is on track to become the 2nd major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday.

The biggest change with this update is a slightly slower track and a slight shift to the west. Impacts remain the same.

Idalia will rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours. It will strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane off the northern gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning. The track has shifted a little further to the north and west but continues to eye the Big Bend region of Florida Wednesday morning.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from the northern Florida Gulf Coast to the middle of Longboat Key. Hurricane conditions will begin late today into early Wednesday for those under the hurricane warnings with tropical storm conditions beginning today. Tropical Storm Watches now extend along the South Carolina coast as far north as the South Santee River. Tropical Storm conditions will begin across East Florida and for the Carolina Coast on Wednesday.

Life-threatening storm surge will be one of the greatest threats of this storm. Storm surge of 8-12 feet will be possible along the Big Bend Region of Florida with up to 6 feet of storm surge along the South Carolina Coast.

Flash flooding will also be a big concern across the southeast. Flash flooding could be significant and is expected across portions of Florida and Southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday. The threat of flash flooding will extend across the Coastal Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals of 4-8″ will be possible from the Florida Panhandle to Southern Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas. Isolated totals up to 12″ will be possible across North Florida.

Stay up to date with the latest on Hurricane Idalia and the tropics by downloading the WCCB Weather App.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 8PM 8/28

As of the 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is battling wind shear and is still at tropical storm strength. Unfortunately, this will not be the case for long. Idalia is forecast to rapidly intensify in the eastern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast early Wednesday.

Impacts to the WCCB Charlotte area will vary and depend on the final track:

If the center of Idalia tracks a bit inland from the immediate coast, this will result in higher rain chances southeast of I-85.

If the center of Idalia tracks just offshore, rain chances will not be as high for those southeast of I-85.

We will be on the “better” side of this storm, therefore, will not see a tornado threat.

Rain totals will be highest closest to the coast. Totals ultimately depend on the final track, but most neighborhoods in our area can expect 1-3” of rain.

Impacts to Florida:

The wind could of course and will likely cause damage, but the water is the main threat. Due to the storm strength, shape of the coastline and the angle of approach, some areas along the Florida coast will likely see a storm surge of 8+ feet.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: 8/28 AM

As of the 8 a.m. CST update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane late Monday. It will rapidly intensify into a major category 3 hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. This will be the third hurricane and the second major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Current model trends have Idalia making landfall along the Nature Coast of Florida by Wednesday morning as a major category 3 hurricane. Impacts from Idalia will begin for the west coast of Florida as early as late Tuesday evening.

The storm is forecast to move quickly into Southern Georgia after cutting across the Florida Peninsula. It will move along the South Carolina Coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, where it is forecast to remain a tropical storm before moving away from the North Carolina coast and into the Atlantic through Thursday evening.

This track keeps the greatest impacts of this storm closer to the Carolina coast and away from the WCCB viewing area. However, any further progression to the west could bring an even greater flooding threat locally.

Hurricane Watches are currently in effect from the Big Bend Region of Florida south through Tampa with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the Southern Gulf coast of Florida from Ft Myers to Naples.

Storm Surge Watches are also in effect with life-threatening storm surge up to 7-11′ possible for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Flash flooding will also be a big concern across the southeast. Flash flooding could be significant and is expected across portions of Florida and Southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday. The threat of flash flooding will extend across the Coastal Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals of 4-8″ will be possible from the Florida Panhandle to Southern Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas. Isolated totals up to 12″ will be possible across North Florida.

Stay up to date with the latest on Idalia and the tropics with the WeatherWise team by downloading the WCCB Weather App.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: 8/26

The Carolinas are bracing for their first visit from the tropics in 2023.

Tropical Depression Ten, formerly known as Invest 93L, has formed in the extreme northwest Caribbean and now has the Southeast in its sights. As of 5 PM Saturday, the fledgling system has 30 miles per hour winds and is sitting just to the east of the Yucatán Peninsula.

While Ten won’t move much over the next 48 hours, it will eventually pick up the pace towards the north, likely coming ashore over Florida by midweek as Idalia. The Carolinas are squarely within the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast cone for the system.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about future Idalia’s strength and exact track, but odds are increasing that the Carolinas will see *some* sort of impact from the system. Regardless of Idalia’s future, a boatload of rain is heading toward the Palmetto and Tar Heel States. Most communities in the WCCB can safely expect at least 1-2″ over the next seven days.