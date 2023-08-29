Talk, Truth, Tea: Country queen, Dolly Parton declines invitation to royal tea

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Dolly Parton would fit right in with royalty. She’s been a country queen for decades. But, she has shocked fans after declining an invitation to have tea with the future queen of England, Kate Middleton. Parton is England doing some promotion for her new rock album that is coming out. The album is called “Rock Star”. Parton admitted that she would much rather spend her time enjoying the sights. She said that the only way she would have accepted the royal invitation is if Kate would have promoted the upcoming album.