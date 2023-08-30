3 CMS Schools Placed On Lockdown Following Shooting In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Gunshots were fired as parents dropped off their children at school Wednesday morning.

It happened near Rama and Portburn Roads in southeast Charlotte. Witnesses say two parents got into an argument and one of them shot the other. MEDIC says a woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

3 CMS schools, Rama Road Elementary, McClintock Middle and East Meck High School were all placed on lockdown for an hour while CMPD detectives investigated. No word yet if any arrests have been made.

CMS sent the messages below to Rama Road Elementary families:

Good morning Rama Road Elementary School families, this is Principal Denny reaching out to inform you that the school was placed on a lockdown due to police activity in the area. Students and staff were not in danger, and learning and teaching continued as normal. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of Rama Road Elementary.

Good morning Rama Road Elementary School families. This is Principal Denny with an update on this morning’s lockdown. Today our school was placed on a lockdown due to police investigating an altercation near our campus. The lockdown has been lifted and all teaching and learning has continued as normal. Our thoughts and prayers are with one of our parents who unfortunately was injured in the altercation. Counseling services are available to any student or staff member who might have witnessed this morning’s incident.