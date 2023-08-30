Charlotte Motor Speedway Offers Shelter For Hurricane Evacuees

CHARLOTTE , N.C. –Charlotte Motor Speedway is opening their campgrounds for hurricane evacuees as Hurricane Idalia moves through the southeastern coastal region.

The Speedway’s campground is now open for evacuees free of charge. The campgrounds are accessible for RV motorhomes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, and Super C-Class campers.

All evacuees must first check-in at the Camping World Racing Resort office before using the facilities.