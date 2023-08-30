Crews Monitoring Storm Conditions In Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – In our area, some of the worst impacts from Idalia will be seen to the south and east of Charlotte.

In the South Carolina Pee Dee and Sandhills, crews are preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

At Chesterfield County Emergency Services, Deputy Director Clay Kerns says they’re prepared for whatever comes.

“We have an extra dispatcher working tonight, so we have a full shift. And we’re just preparing for the worst, hoping for the best,” Kerns says.

The area is used to seeing the outer bands of hurricanes and tropical storms move through.

“We do expect several inches of rain, winds to pick up at some point today. But we’re expecting the worst part to actually come through tonight,” he says.

Emergency management officials will be keeping a close eye on areas along the Pee Dee River.

“The river’s way down. The river’s gotta rise probably 20,25 feet before we start seeing any flooding,” Kerns says.