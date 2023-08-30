Lincoln County Man Facing Child Sexual Assault Charges

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is facing child sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that occurred in early August in Lincoln County.

Detectives began an investigation into the incidents on August 14th. The victim was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center concerning the incidents.

Charges were later filed against the suspect, 41-year-old Ross Clark on August 30th.

Clark is currently facing four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years old. Ross was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $160,000 secured bond.