Talk, Truth, Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Resurface On Social Media

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In today’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, the romance scandal that got T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach fired from roles on the show. The two were involved in an office romance. They were both still married at the time. Good Morning America took them off the air during their investigation. They were permanently gone from the show in November. Holmes and Robach shut down their social media accounts around that same time. But, now the couple has resurfaced on Instagram On Monday, they posted matching posts that proved their relationship was still up and running. The picture showed them from the knee down. Both of them were wearing running gear. They are planning to run in the New York City Marathon.