Let’s Talk About The Best Tires For Toyota 4Runner Owners

Whether you're a long-time Toyota 4Runner driver or you have your eye on the 2024 Toyota 4Runner coming out next year, it's a good idea to do some research on the best parts for your vehicle. The best selection of tires based on your lifestyle and driving habits, and here's the rundown on the best tires for Toyota 4Runner driving – based on your lifestyle!

All-Season Tires: Best Tires for Toyota 4Runner

If you aren’t using your N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner for off-roading, then all-season tires are probably the best choice for you. These tires are designed specifically for the pavement and can withstand most weather conditions (other than snow!). They also tend to be the most affordable tire option and last much longer than others, which saves you even more money in the long run.

Here’s a few of our favorite all-season tire options:

Michelin Defender LTX M/S (our top pick)

Continental TerrainContact H/T

Firestone Destination LE3

All-Terrain Tires: Best Tires for Toyota 4Runner

All-terrain tires are a happy middle ground for all of our work hard, play hard Toyota 4Runner drivers. These tires are desirable for off-roading, as they can take on all kinds of rocks, mud, and other tough terrain. However, they will do just as well getting you to work each morning! Other reasons to consider all-terrain tires include their ability to tow heavy loads and the deep tread to endure intense weather conditions. The only pitfalls are their cost and hit to fuel efficiency, which are small prices to pay when it comes to their performance.

These are some of our N Charlotte all-terrain tire top picks:

Yokohama Geolander A/T G015 (our #1)

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2

Vredestein Pinza AT

Falken Wildpeak A/T3W

Mud-Terrain Tires: Best Tires for Toyota 4Runner

Now, on to the best option for intense off-roading! Mud-terrain tires are built specifically for the rough terrain – mud, rocks, sand, you name it. They will also hold up well in the rain and intense heat. The space between the tread on these tires gives them great grip at lower speeds, however they will definitely be a bit noisy on the highway. The biggest downside to mud-terrain tires is their lack of longevity, but that’s to be expected if they are being used for heavy off-road activities.

Here are some of our best mud-terrain tires at Toyota of N Charlotte:

BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3

General Grabber X3

Firestone Destination M/T2

What You Need to Know About Toyota 4Runner Tire Pressure

It’s a good idea to take a peek at your owner’s manual and make sure you know what your Toyota 4Runner’s tire pressure should be (typically 32 PSI). You should also keep your wheels properly aligned and balanced to prevent the tires from losing pressure. If you have any questions, reach out to your N Charlotte Toyota auto care team for assistance getting your tires squared away!

