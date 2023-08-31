Low Humidity Kicks Off September

Confirmed Tornadoes From Idalia Across The NC & SC Coast:

A waterspout moved ashore in Wilmington and became a tornado along Myrtle Grove Road. The National Weather Service storm survey found max wind speeds of 100 mph making this an EF1.

Brunswick County: An EF0 tornado has been confirmed in St. James with estimated winds of 80 mph.

EF-0 tornado damage found in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, but the storm survey is still ongoing.

Confirmed tornado in Goose Creek. This is the one that flipped the car on the highway.

Storm surveys will be released soon from Georgetown County, SC (near Pawley’s Island) & from Horry County, SC (Cherry Grove area).

So possibly 6 confirmed tornadoes as of Thursday afternoon across coastal North and South Carolinas. I will keep my eye out for any more reports / updates.