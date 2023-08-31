Low Humidity Kicks Off September
Temperatures stay below average through Saturday
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
Friday: Sunny and beautiful! Low humidity. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Another beautiful day with highs in the low 80s. Plenty of sun.
Sunday: Average temperatures return with highs in the upper 80s.
Labor Day: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 90s.
Tropics:
- Idalia is now a post tropical cyclone and is pulling away from the Carolinas today. This system will head toward Bermuda and could bring tropical storm conditions to the island this weekend. There is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Bermuda.
- Hurricane Franklin is northeast of Bermuda and will continue moving away from the United States. This is no threat.
- Tropical Storm Jose is in the central Atlantic. Additional strengthening is not likely as it will be absorbed by Franklin.
- We are watching an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. This will likely become a tropical depression over the next couple of days. There is plenty of time to watch this.
Confirmed Tornadoes From Idalia Across The NC & SC Coast:
- A waterspout moved ashore in Wilmington and became a tornado along Myrtle Grove Road. The National Weather Service storm survey found max wind speeds of 100 mph making this an EF1.
- Brunswick County: An EF0 tornado has been confirmed in St. James with estimated winds of 80 mph.
- EF-0 tornado damage found in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, but the storm survey is still ongoing.
- Confirmed tornado in Goose Creek. This is the one that flipped the car on the highway.
- Storm surveys will be released soon from Georgetown County, SC (near Pawley’s Island) & from Horry County, SC (Cherry Grove area).
So possibly 6 confirmed tornadoes as of Thursday afternoon across coastal North and South Carolinas. I will keep my eye out for any more reports / updates.
Enjoy this beautiful weather!
Kaitlin