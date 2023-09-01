Talk, Truth, Tea: Rapper 50 Cent Throws Microphone During Concert And Hits Woman

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Rapper 50 Cent is the suspect in a felony battery report. The “In Da Club” singer threw the mic after becoming frustrated with crew after they brought microphones onstage that were not working. When he threw the mic, his camp says he was trying to throw it at the production area. But the microphone hit a woman who was nearby. She happens to be a radio host in Los Angeles. She says she believes she was targeted, because she claims the entertainer looked right at her when he threw the mic.