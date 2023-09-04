Hot and Sunny Labor Day Forecast

AM Headlines

Hot and dry for Labor Day

Temps remain well above average w/ minimal rain chances through midweek

A cold front will bring rain chances back to the forecast by Thu/Fri

Back to average, a smidge below this weekend Discussion

High pressure will keep our forecast hot and dry for Labor Day. Expect temps to reach the low 90s across the Piedmont with the low 80s for the mountains. Minimal rain chances with lows dipping near 70 overnight. High pressure will keep our forecast hot through midweek with temps reaching the mid-90s through Thursday and feels like temps nearing 100 by Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring back rain and storm chances to the forecast by Thursday/Friday. Temps will fall back toward average if not a little below by the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows falling to the mid-60s.

Tropics

Gert and Katia will continue to weaken and dissipate over the next day or so in the Atlantic.

Invest 95L (High): Located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Central Atlantic. Showers and storms associated with a tropical wave continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development and this storm will likely become a tropical depression in the next 2-3 days. Additional strengthening is likely through the end of the week as it moves into the Central and Western Atlantic.

Tropical Wave (Low): A tropical wave will likely move off the African coast into the Eastern Atlantic over the next few days. Some slow development is possible by mid-week.