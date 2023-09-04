South Charlotte Apartment Complex Left Without Water For Two Days

CHARLOTTE -Angry neighbors are sick and tired of the lack of effort from management at the Landon Apartment Complex in South Charlotte. Benjamin Wicker is one of them. His air went out this weekend.

“The one maintenance person for the weekend is dealing with another building that is out of water,” said Wicker. “We were like please explain ‘out of water’.

Talon Thiele says there was a fire in his apartment earlier this weekend setting off a chain of problems. He tells WCCB the fire department came and turned off the water in the entire building after the sprinklers flooded his apartment. Neighbors say they tried to get a hold of property management for help to get it back on, but no answer.

“Some time last night,” Wicker said, “they delivered pallets of water bottles, but good luck showering or god forbid you have a kid and you’re trying to bathe them. No one who lives here is surprised how it was handled. ”

This issue is just the tip of the iceberg for the residents of Landon Apartments. Everything from trash collection, unclean amenities, and a package delivery service that they’re charge for but have never used.

“Everyone was calling two or three time to the maintenance office and yeah… crickets,” said Wicker.

WCCB’s Emma Mondo called the office and knocked on their door, but no response.

As of now. Wicker is working to get neighbors to sign his petition against the management of Landon, hoping change is coming soon.

As of this afternoon, water came back for residents at the 8330 building, but still no word from management.

Wicker say they are planning to present the petition to property management in October.