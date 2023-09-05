Carolina Renaissance Festival Job Fair To Take Place Saturday, September 9th!

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids, and Knights! It takes a Village to organize the region’s largest costume party!

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is hiring 350 seasonal employees. Full-time and part-time seasonal positions are available.

Earn $14 – $18 per hour and free Festival admission to share with friends and family!

Apply online at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/jobs or streamline the hiring process by attending the upcoming Job Fair held at the Carolina Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road in Huntersville, NC on September 9th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Questions can be directed to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.