Heat Wave Continues

AM Headlines:

Heat continues through Thursday

Minimal rain chances, but getting more muggy

Heat indices near 100 by Wednesday

Cold front brings rain/storms late week

Cooler by the weekend

Discussion:

Toasty Forecast through Mid-Week

Temps continue to soar as an upper-level ridge keeps our forecast toasty through much of the week. Temps will once again reach the low to mid-90s across the Piedmont and Foothills with highs topping out in the mid-80s across the mountains. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs reaching the mid-90s, but heat indices topping out in the triple digits. We’ll stay right under record-breaking highs, but warm lows will be possible as temps fall into the low 70s overnight with added cloud cover overnight.

Cold Front Brings Rain Chances, Storms Late Week

An approaching cold front will bring more moisture to the region and add clouds Thursday – this means temps won’t be quite as hot as Wednesday, but still well above average with highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will be best for the mountains Thursday with isolated to scattered showers and storms Friday for the rest of the region.

Cooler, Chance Storms this Weekend

The front will stall in the eastern Carolinas this weekend. Temps will be near or slightly below average — back in the mid-80s — with a chance showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. The boundary will clear the coast by early next week with high temps slightly below average by Monday.

Tropics Update (3 areas to watch)

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95) (Potentially Lee):

Area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic, about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is showing signs of increased organization.

This system is expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two, moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Further strengthening is anticipated later this week, possibly becoming a hurricane, as it potentially impacts the northern Leeward Islands. Formation chance through 48 hours: high…90 percent Formation chance through 7 days: high…near 100 percent



Eastern Tropical Atlantic (Potentially Margot):

A strong tropical wave is set to move off the West African coast.

Environment for development is favorable once the wave moves offshore, potentially forming a tropical depression in the eastern tropical Atlantic mid to late week.

The system is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. Formation chance through 48 hours: low…20 percent Formation chance through 7 days: high…70 percent



Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):