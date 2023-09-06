Dr. Shante Shares Simple Saving Tips For Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If your New Year’s Savings resolutions haven’t gone quite as you had planned don’t fret—we still have about 16 weeks left until Christmas which means we still have time to add some funds to that Christmas Account.

Here are 3 things that you can do right now to build those funds:

Become a detective—Ok this might sound strange, but we all have those gift cards that we get every year, and we forget that we have them! Those balances can add up.

– If there are unused gift cards that don’t expire you can set those to the side and re-gift them—if they have those awkward amounts you can use those balances towards your gift purchases and that’s going to feel like money in the bank.

2. Shop your closet! This one is my favorite! If you are like most people, you have items that you no longer wear but are still in good shape. Well you can turn those into cash— Take your garage sale online and turn your items into cash for your friends and family.

3. Start Stashing! Most people spend around $1000 during the holiday season. We can use a fun envelope challenge to help us with this one– all you need is a sharpie and some envelopes and of course cash—on each envelope you write a number, and you simply place that amount of cash in the envelope.