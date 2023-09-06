Heat Peaks Wednesday with Triple Digit Feels

AM Headlines

Patchy mountain AM fog

Triple Digit Feels Today

Cold front brings unsettled pattern late week

Seasonable temps return this weekend

Lee forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane before the end of the week Discussion

Triple Digit Feels Wednesday

Waking up to a muggier start this morning. Patchy dense fog across the higher elevations. Under the influence of high pressure the heat will continue to build today with highs reaching the mid 90s. The humidity is what will make it feel tropical with heat indices in the triple digits this afternoon.

Cold front brings unsettled forecast late week

A cold front will approach the area Thursday. Some showers and storms possible late in the day. We’ll need to keep an eye on any stronger storms that could develop. The added clouds will keep temps a few degrees cooler than today, but highs will still be well above average, reaching the low 90s. More rain and chance storms Friday as the boundary stalls just east of the area. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Cooling Down this Weekend

The weekend will bring cooler temps with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast with the front stalled just east of the area. Early next week, the front will move off the coast with temps back near normal as highs reach the mid 80s. Another cold front will arrive mid to late week bringing more rain and storm chances.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to become a hurricane within the next 12 to 24 hours and a major hurricane by the end of the week as it nears the Lesser Antilles. Right now it is being guided to the west northwest by a ridge in the Central Atlantic. It will be moving into well above average ocean temps (mid to upper 80s) with very little shear, allowing the storm to intensify quickly.. By the early part of next week with storm is forecast to recurve as a trough guides it away from the southeast coast. It will continue to be something to watch.