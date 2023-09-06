Isolated Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few more clouds likely. Highs in the low 90s. PM scattered showers. Isolated strong storms are possible. Damaging wind and frequent lightning are the primary threats.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.

Sunday: Highs in the mid 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin