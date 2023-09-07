Diving Into Operation SCARLET As CMPD Investigates Stolen Luxury Vehicles

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mecklenburg police are thrilled with the outcome of their most recent operation to track down stolen luxury vehicles. Operation Scarlet, which stands for stolen car and recovery law enforcement team, is a success for the department.

Lieutenant Warith Mohammad, leader of operation scarlet, shared details of the operation with media on Thursday.

“The overwhelming majority of these motor vehicles were dodge chargers and challengers, but also included many other luxury models such as Audi, Mercedes, Range Rover, Cadillac and BMW.”

This operation began in April with the help of the FBI, the district attorneys office, and homeland security.

11 states, up to 50 local and state jurisdictions all involved.

So, as this investigation continued, it opened different doors. as they peeled the layers, they got a much clearer look at what they were dealing with.

The stolen cars are believed to be connected to dozens of crimes across Charlotte and surrounding counties.

During this operation, 132 stolen luxury vehicles were recovered, valued at 11.5 million dollars, along with 210,000 dollars in cash and 82 firearms, eight of which had been reported stolen.

So far, 500 state felony charges have been filed and 70 search warrants have been executed, but CMPD doesn’t plan to stop there.

“CMPD is committed to continue this investigation and continue this collaboration with other jurisdictions and federal partners until everyone responsible is help accountable for their actions,” said Mohammad.