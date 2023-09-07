Healthy Headlines: National Suicide Prevention Week

CHARLOTTE, NC — When it comes to making sure we live healthy lives, there are a lot of awareness weeks and awareness months. They’re important and one that is coming up September 10-16 is super important. It’s National Suicide Prevention Week.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Jaren Doby, a licensed clinical social worker with Novant Health, will talk with us to make sure we look out for ourselves and our loved ones.

