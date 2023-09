LOS ANGELES, CA– It’s down to three. Tonight’s episode of Project Runway All Stars, will reveal who the best of the best was when it comes down to the fashion design competition. Looking at the finalists’ track records, it is impossible to predict how the finale will turn out. The three finalists, Brittany, Bishme, and Laurence are all betting on themselves to take home the title and the cash prize of $100,000.