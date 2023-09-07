Rain and Storms Return to the Region Thursday

AM Headlines:

Scattered showers/storms return to the forecast today

Cooler setup for the weekend

Rain/Storm Chances through Sunday as front stalls

Seasonable highs to start the next week

Next Cold Front Arrives midweek next week Discussion:

A cold front will bring more showers and storms to the region today. Highs will reach the low 90s — still hot, just not as hot — as clouds keep temps slightly cooler than yesterday. A few stronger storms possible this afternoon with damaging wind gusts the biggest concern. Rain/storms will settle by 9-10pm. Patchy fog tomorrow morning possible. The front will stall just east of the region. Isolated to scattered storms tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 80s. Cooler for the weekend ahead with temps reaching the low 80s. A series of disturbances will ride along the boundary bringing more rain and storm chances through the weekend. The stalled front will clear the region by Monday. Highs will bounce back into the mid to upper 80s with just isolated storm chances. Next cold front will arrive Wednesday.

Tropics:

Lee is a category 1 hurricane. As of the latest update it has sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts up to 110. The storm is set to rapidly intensify beginning later today. It will become a major hurricane by tomorrow morning. It will strengthen to near Cat 5 strength by late Saturday. The current trajectory of the storm will take it north of the Caribbean. Models are in good agreement that a trough will help guide the storm north, away from the southeast coast by mid-week next week. But, it will still be something to watch as the storm begins to slow before that change in direction early next week.