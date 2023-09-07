Talk, Truth, Tea: Tom Brady Comes Out Of Retirement To Work For Delta Airlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Tom Brady has a new employer: Delta Air Lines. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expanding his post-NFL career business ventures, joining Delta to work on internal employee training and appear in external advertising campaigns. Delta said Wednesday that Brady would become a “strategic adviser” to the airline.

Brady will partner with Delta to develop and advise on “teamwork tools” for the airline’s more than 90,000 employees and take part in select marketing campaigns, the company said.