Charlotte Yiasou Greek Festival 2023

Check out this Gallery from the 2023 Yiasou Greek Festival.

The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. The Yiasou (the Greek word for Hello, Goodbye and Cheers) Greek Festival features Hellenic cultural exhibits, authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, entertainment, live music and dancing, wine tastings, art, shopping, and more.

The festival will run from September 8th – 10th.

Price: Entry is free.

Location: 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC