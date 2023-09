1/41

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Bridal Show is a wedding planning event for brides, grooms, family and friends! The unique, all-inclusive show offers opportunities for the whole bridal party to enjoy. The show features over twenty of Charlotte’s best event and wedding vendors, interactive experiences, shopping, photo stations for lasting memories and much more.