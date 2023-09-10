Summer Strolls Into Workweek, Fall Not Far Away

Sunshine is rolling across the Carolinas after a cloudy start to our Sunday. We’ll need to watch out for a few isolated pop-up storms this evening, but the second half of the weekend will largely remain drier than the first. Despite the stubborn presence of the stationary front that has plagued our forecast since Thursday, rain chances fall into the “stray” range to kick off the workweek. Highs will top out slightly above normal on Monday and Tuesday into the 70s and 80s.

The sunshine on Monday won’t last long. A separate rainmaking system arrives by Tuesday night, bringing clouds and the potential for a few strong storms. Rain chances linger into our Hump Day before a beautiful fall-like pattern takes center stage on Thursday. Highs will dip into the 60s and 70s for most communities for the final two days of the workweek to go along with plentiful sunshine and low humidity. Even more good news: this incoming storm system will keep Hurricane Lee away from the Carolinas.

Tonight: A storm or two early, then mostly clear. Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Monday: AM patchy fog. PM sunshine with a stray storm. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Mild and muggy. Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with PM isolated storms. A few may be heavy. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-10.