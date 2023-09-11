Hot and Humid to Start to Start the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory for the Mountains until 10 am

Hot but just isolated storm chances Monday

Cold front brings rain/storms Tuesday-Wednesday

Fall-feels late week with cooler and drier forecast Discussion:

Dense fog across the mountains and mountain valleys this morning. Expect the fog to begin to dissipate between 8-10 am. Mostly sunny today with highs reaching the upper 80s for the Piedmont. Isolated rain and storm chances this afternoon for the mountains. A cold front will pass through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring rain and storm chances to the region. Isolated strong storms are possible, but severe threat remains low. Cooler and drier air arrives late in the work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows falling into the 50s for much of the region. We’ll stay dry through the majority of the weekend with temps bouncing back into the low 80s by the weekend.

Tropics:

Hurricane Lee

Lee is forecast to strengthen to a Cat 4 after weakening significantly the past few days after battling wind shear. The storm will slow considerably as it makes a turn to the north mid-week. Although there won’t be any direct impacts to the southeast US, this storm is massive and will bring dangerous rip currents to the east coast. It could bring direct impacts to parts of the northeast late in the weekend and will be something we continue to monitor.

Tropical Storm Margot

Margot is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 24 to 36 hours. It will not be a threat to land as it stays well into the Central Atlantic.