Talk, Truth, Tea: Teaser Video Released For Aquaman Sequel

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the original 2018 Aquaman movie will swim into theaters in December. A teaser for the sequel has just been released. Fans will get a 30 second look at what the film will look like. In the sequel’s story, Aquaman will battle his old foe, Black Manta. But, the battle will not be easy. Black Manta is more determined than ever to avenge the death of his father and he has a new weapon to help him in his fight. Jason Momoa returns as the underwater hero.

Fans have been concerned if the movie would even make it to theaters. There have been rumors that Warner Brothers were no longer interested in the film and there was a possibility that it could get scrapped. That turned out not to be the case. The teaser is doing a good job of stirring up interest in the film and fans will probably be swimming to the theater to check it out.