Low Humidity Is Right Around The Corner

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe. Damaging wind is the primary threat. Patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog. Widely scattered showers and storms. Decreasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: A beautiful day. Low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80. Breezy with winds out of the N/NE 5-15 G: 20.

Friday: Stunning! Low humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend: We stay dry through the weekend. Low humidity will also stick around. Highs near 80.