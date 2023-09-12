Unsettled Weather Expected Through Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Steamy day ahead

Cold front brings rain/storms a few stronger storms possible

Storms possible Wednesday afternoon w/ 2nd cold front

Fall-like weather arrives Thursday

Cooler through the weekend

Rain chances return Sunday Discussion:

Hot and humid forecast today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the upper 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Showers and storms will begin to pop late afternoon into the early evening. These storms will linger through midnight across the Piedmont. A few strong to even severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours the biggest threats. Temps will cool into the mid 80s Wednesday, but another cold front will trigger more scattered storms Wednesday evening. Taste of Fall arrives Thursday. Prepare for crisp mornings in the 50s and pleasant afternoons with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The real treat is the drop in humidity which will bring on all the Fall feels through the start of the weekend. Hurricane Lee will be parallel to the Carolina coast Friday increasing the rip current risk across the region. Once this storm lifts north, moisture will gradually begin to feed back into the region. Another cold front will approach the area by the end of the weekend bringing back scattered shower and storm chances.

Tropics Update:

Hurricane Lee

Not forecast to strengthen. It will begin to take a turn to the north in the next 24-48 hours. Moving into the cooler wake left by Idalia and Franklin off the Carolina coast will help to further weaken the storm as it pushes north. Indirect impacts to the east coast include dangerous surf and an increased rip current risk, Although the storm, won’t be a major hurricane, it will be large and bring direct impacts to the northeast and Canada by this weekend.

Hurricane Margot

Margot is now a Cat 1 hurricane. It will strengthen through the end of the week, and is forecast to move a bit quicker to the north. Still, no land interaction within the next week. It will begin to weaken when it moves into cooler waters this weekend.