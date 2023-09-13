Coco Jones Hits The Underground Fall 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Coco Jones returns to the QC on November 3rd for her ‘What I Didn’t Tell You Part II’ Tour.
The 25-year singer and actress’s first headlining tour began in August 2023. Jones will be accompanied by American fashion model and singer-songwriter, Ebony Riley and up-and-coming artist Haben and S!mone.
Coco Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You Tour is the perfect opportunity for fans to see enjoy the show live and not miss a moment of her in her element.
Additional Artist
Ebony Riley
S!mone
Haben
When and Where:
Location: The Underground | 820 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Time: Friday, November 3rd | 8:00 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets.
