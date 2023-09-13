Coco Jones Hits The Underground Fall 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Coco Jones returns to the QC on November 3rd for her ‘What I Didn’t Tell You Part II’ Tour.

The 25-year singer and actress’s first headlining tour began in August 2023. Jones will be accompanied by American fashion model and singer-songwriter, Ebony Riley and up-and-coming artist Haben and S!mone.

Coco Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You Tour is the perfect opportunity for fans to see enjoy the show live and not miss a moment of her in her element.

I heard y’all requests & made it happen! Leg 2 of the What I Didn’t Tell You tour is official with new dates & new cities 🫶🏾https://t.co/19m4TcCSFI pic.twitter.com/rlVFFTSm04 — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) September 13, 2023

Additional Artist

Ebony Riley

View this profile on Instagram Ebony Riley (@ebony.riley) • Instagram photos and videos

S!mone

View this profile on Instagram Ebony Riley (@ebony.riley) • Instagram photos and videos

Haben

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haben (@habenmusic)

When and Where:

Location: The Underground | 820 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: Friday, November 3rd | 8:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.