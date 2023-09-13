Scattered Showers and Storms Wednesday

AM Headlines

Patchy Dense Fog for the AM Commute

Scattered PM Showers/Storms

Cool, drier air arrives Thursday

Taste of Fall through the start of the weekend

Cold front brings the return of rain/storm chances Sunday

Dry and below average early next week Discussion

AM Fog, PM Sct. Storms

We’re waking up to patchy dense fog spreading across the region this morning. This will likely stick around through the morning commute with visibility in some spots less than 1/4 of a mile. Scattered PM showers and storms across the area with highs reaching the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Storms will taper off with the loss of daytime heating.

Taste of Fall Late Week

If the cold front meanders, then the arrival of cooler and drier air will be delayed slightly. Isolated shower chance near the cold front tomorrow through the first half of the day. Once Hurricane Lee lifts north of the Carolinas, the front will push off the coast with cooler and drier air spreading through the Carolinas. Friday morning lows will be crisp — falling to the 40s for the mountains and 50s across the rest of the region. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Fall-like weather will continue through Saturday.

Sunday Cold Front = Increased Rain/Storm Chances

A cold front will bring the chance of showers and storms Sunday. We’ll dry out quickly next week with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics

Hurricane Lee is a very large storms with tropical storm force winds extending up to 240 miles from center. It will slowly weaken over the next 48 hours as it passes west of Bermuda. It will likely make landfall near Maine/Canada this weekend with impacts across New England beginning late this week. Dangerous surf, strong winds and heavy rain all possible. Indirectly, the rip current risk for the Carolina coast will also be high through the end of the week.

Hurricane Margot

Margot has strengthened slightly. It will continue to move north bringing impacts to the Azores later today. No threat to the US mainland.