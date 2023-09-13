Talk, Truth, Tea: Rumored Beef With Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The VMAs went on with the usual dramatic flare, on and offstage. At Tuesday night’s award show, a video of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appearing to clash backstage went viral, sparking an avalanche of speculation as to what the two were saying to each other. The video looks like the two are getting into a heated argument. But, as it turns out, they were just joking around. According to reports, Timberlake told the rapper how happy he was to meet her. That’s when Meg’s hand and head started going, because she was trying to explain that this meeting didn’t count because she wants a more proper meeting.