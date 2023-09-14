Carolina InSight: NC Electric Cooperatives

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina InSight, we are featuring NC Electric Cooperatives and its Bright Ideas education grants.

Electric cooperatives are proud to be a resource for the schools, students and teachers they serve. Through Bright Ideas education grants, educators can light up learning for K-12 students, and through the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership, teachers can bring real-world experience into the classroom. Contact your local cooperative to learn all the ways they are investing in education.

Whether it’s taking virtual field trips around the world led by the school mascot or learning to grow plants without using soil, Bright Ideas grants are helping turn North Carolina classrooms into laboratories for imagination and creativity.

The Bright Ideas education grant program, a shared initiative of North Carolina’s 26 electric cooperatives, has funded more than 14,200 projects benefiting over 3.5 million students statewide since 1994.

For more information on NC Electric Cooperatives or the Bright Ideas education grants, please visit ncelectriccooperatives.com.