Comedian Joey Avery Warms Up On Rising Before Comedy Zone Performance
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Comedian Joey Avery started his career in Cape Town, South Africa, After that, Joey Avery made a name for himself in the Bay Area comedy scene quickly earning recognition in the SF Chronicle as one of San Francisco’s Comics on the Rise. Avery followed that up by releasing a joint, debut comedy album entitled JUNIOR VARSITY which debuted at #1 on iTunes. He frequently tours with Andrew Schulz, Mark Normand, and Trevor Wallace and has been featured on Comedy Central and Don’t Tell Comedy. You can find ticket information for his Charlotte Comedy Zone performance tonight at cltcomdeyzone.com
