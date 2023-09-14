Cooler, but Still a Pinch Muggy Today

AM Headlines

AM Patchy Fog

Drier air gradually fills in

Fall-like weather sets up for the start of the weekend

Cold front brings rain/storms Sunday

Drying out early next week

Hurricane Watches/Tropical Storm Watches in effect for New England Ahead of Lee

Discussion

Drier air slowly moves in today

The dry air is still coming..it’s just taking its time. An inversion is trapping some moisture closer to the surface. This has kept it feeling a little muggy this morning with broken cloud cover and patchy fog. Temps are in the 50s for the Mountains and upper 60s across the Piedmont. Clouds will slowly fade today with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Fall Feels Friday/Saturday

Cooler Friday morning with clear skies and lows in the 50s and low 60s. Saturday will be the coolest morning with all the fall feels as lows dip into the 40s and 50s across the region. Sunny and dry Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Rain and Storms Sunday

A cold front moves in Sunday bringing back rain and storm chances. A stronger storm or two possibly with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. Drying out early next week with temps staying below average.

Tropics Update

Hurricane Lee

Now a Category 2 hurricane, it will pass west of Bermuda today and continue to weaken as it moves north through cooler waters. However, this storm will remain very large and dangerous as it moves toward the northeast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches in effect for parts of New England with impacts beginning Friday and Saturday. 1-4″ of rainfall is possible for parts of the northeast. Storm surge of 2-4′ is also possible for the northeast.