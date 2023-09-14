Head Of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To Prison

CHARLOTTE – A day three years in the making. A local drug kingpin sentenced to 17 years behind bars.

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King shared details about this investigation with me. She says 45 year old Laricco Sherrill senior, and his associates, were responsible for pushing drugs all across charlotte.

“They distributed a number of narcotics such as fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and cocaine base,” she said.

Six of Sherrill’s drug runners were sentenced Thursday as well, one of them is Sherrill’s own son.

According to court documents and court proceedings, beginning as early as January 2020 through August 17, 2021, Sherrill, Sr. was the leader of the DTO that distributed large quantities of narcotics in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas. Court records show that the DTO used several residences in Charlotte, commonly referred to as “trap houses,” as bases of operation from which they sold the drugs. Young children were regularly present in these trap houses while DTO members sold drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement executed multiple search warrants and seized from DTO members and the trap houses fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, several firearms and ammunition, and over $63,650 in drug proceeds.

“Disrupting violent drug trafficking organizations has an enormous impact on the safety of our cities,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jones. “In the process of breaking up these drug trafficking networks, we’re recovering firearms, bringing dangerous individuals to justice, and making our neighborhoods safer.”