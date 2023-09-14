Healthy Headlines: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and pediatric oncologists are the doctors who alongside families and young patients battle terrifying diagnoses – and more often than in years past have success stories to share.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Jessica Bell, a pediatric oncologist, talks about her work at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: