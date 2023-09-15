Beautiful First Half Of The Weekend Ahead Of Sunday Showers

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s, near 60 for Charlotte points south. If we fall below 60 in Charlotte, it will be the coolest morning since June 14th in 94 days.

Saturday: Sunny and nice! Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers to numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny and dry! Highs in the upper 70s, near 70.

Tuesday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs near 80.