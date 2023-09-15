Eating Wrong Could Bring On Eating Disorders

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–A recent report from Harvard shows that nearly 40% of teens are somewhat worried about the mental health of a parent. According to the National Eating Disorders Association in a study of more than 2,400 individuals hospitalized for an eating disorder – 94% had a co-occurring mood disorder and 92% were struggling with a depressive disorder.

Sara Hofmeier, the executive director of outpatient services in North Carolina, shares tips for parents that are struggling. Leah can outline how to know when a parent needs help, how to seek help and how to set a good example for their child or teen when it comes to eating healthy. It’s important for everyone, especially parents, to have healthy eating habits as children will model the eating behaviors they see.