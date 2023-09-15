Getting Back On Track After Falling Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The goals we set for ourselves this summer may have fallen by the wayside. But there are ways to get yourself back on track. Life Coach Carenda Deonne-Beamon shares some ways we can restart ourselves and achieve those goals we set.

How to get back on track with your goals.

1. Know the difference between outcome goals and process goals

2. Mentors are great, but don’t forget about an accountability partner

3. Learn how to wear your scars well