Pleasant Start to the Weekend, But Changes by Sunday

AM Headlines:

Cooler and drier start

Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s

Coolest morning will be Saturday, another great day

Rain and storms with a cold front Sunday

Drying out early next week

Hurricane Watches in effect for New England ahead of Lee Discussion:

Drier and cooler air has finally made its way to the region thanks to high pressure over the midwest. Highs will reach the low 80s today under sunny skies. Coolest morning will be Saturday with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 60s across the area. Moisture begins to return to the region late Saturday. Rain and storm chances pick up overnight with storms possible Sunday ahead of a cold front. Once the front passes, drier air will once again take hold and highs will remain below average through next week in the low 80s.

Tropics:

Lee is a very large hurricane. Hurricane wind field stretches up to 105 mi from center with tropical storm force winds up to 345 miles. Waves are kicking up of the Carolina coast with a high rip current risk through the start of the weekend. Hurricane Watch in effect for New England. Tropical storm conditions begin this afternoon for parts of southern New England with landfall near Maine/Canadian border Saturday. Dangerous storm surge 1-3 feet, 1-4″ of rainfall possible and strong tropical gusts all possible.

Watching for the likely development of a tropical depression over the next day or so in the Eastern Atlantic. This will likely be Nigel and will be something to watch next week.