Verified West Nile Virus Case In Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster County officials were notified of a verified case of West Nile Virus within the town of Kershaw.

The County Administrator, Dennis Marshall stated South Carolina Department Of Health and Environmental Control verified the initial infection on August 28th and notified the county on September 15th.

According to the DHEC, the primary protocol to reduce the spread of West Nile Virus cases is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area.