Verified West Nile Virus Case In Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster County officials were notified of a verified case of West Nile Virus within the town of Kershaw.
The County Administrator, Dennis Marshall stated South Carolina Department Of Health and Environmental Control verified the initial infection on August 28th and notified the county on September 15th.
According to the DHEC, the primary protocol to reduce the spread of West Nile Virus cases is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area.
“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the County will be working with the town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the County fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Marstall said.
West Nile Virus Information
West Nile Virus is spread by insects, most often mosquitoes, and can infect humans, birds, mosquitoes, and horses, just to name a few. The virus is not transmitted from human-to-human contact. Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Use, according to the label instructions, EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water.
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery.
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained, or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and plant containers at least once a week.
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.