Beautiful Week Ahead With Plenty Of Sun
Watching the southeastern coast for possible tropical disturbance
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: More clouds possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tropics:
- Weekend Weather System?:
- The National Hurricane Center is watching the southeastern coast as a low pressure is expected to develop late this week.
- The European and the American models are showing two big differences on the position of the low pressure off the SE coast this weekend. The position of the low pressure will depend on if and when we see rain.
- Hurricane Nigel is well southeast of Bermuda. Nigel is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days, but dry air may stop it from becoming a major hurricane. Regardless of its strength. Steering currents will move it away from the United States. This is no threat.
- A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by Wednesday. There is a high change of tropical development over the next 7 days. One to watch.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin