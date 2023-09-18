Pleasant and Dry Forecast for the Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Sunny and pleasant afternoon

Dry and pleasant work week

Ragweed levels starting to go up

Watching for potential subtropical development this weekend Discussion:

A cold front is slowly moving east of the area. This has led to some patchy dense fog across the region. This will clear through the morning with sunny skies and pleasant highs in the low 80s. The Panthers game will be beautiful with clear skies and temps in the mid-70s at kick-off. Overnight, it will be clear and calm with some fog possible. Lows will fall slightly below average into the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs near 80 and lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will keep the forecast quiet through late week. Allergy sufferers, it might be time to stock up on your meds as ragweed pollen is beginning to thrive, especially with this dry and mild forecast. Although we see the peak in allergy season for this area usually in September, we won’t get total relief until the first big frost of the season which we usually see around November 1.

We’ll be watching late week for the potential of a subtropical low to develop off the coast of Florida. This will slide up the coast this weekend bringing rain and storms to the region.

Tropics Update:

Hurricane Nigel

Nigel has strengthened a little overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. This storm will rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday. It will take a sharp turn back to the north and east by late week. As of now, this is not a threat for the US.

Two other areas to watch include the potential of subtropical development off the coast of Florida late week. And a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The latter has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression by this weekend. The next name on the list is Ophelia.